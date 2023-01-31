The Smart Cube Announces Enhanced Version of Amplifi PRO

London, 31 January 2023: The Smart Cube (a WNS company), a global provider of strategic research and analytics solutions, has released the latest version of Amplifi PRO, improving on-demand digital procurement intelligence for the worldwide procurement community.

With cost inflation, supply chain volatility and geopolitical events challenging procurement teams across sectors, The Smart Cube has expanded the range of content for key category and commodity groups, including:

● Triple the number of category insights dashboards - now spanning 120 direct and indirect spend areas, the dashboards bring together all in-depth intelligence into a single view. This includes the competitive landscape and risk profile for the top suppliers in each category, powered by Smart Risk - The Smart Cube’s proprietary risk monitoring platform. Daily category news enables users to keep a real-time tab on developments in their categories.

● More frequent commodity price series - data for 1,500 key commodities will now be updated on a daily, weekly or fortnightly basis. The other 6,500 tracked commodities will continue to be updated on a monthly basis. New functionality has been added to allow users to filter information by country, commodity group and region.

● Country-level inflation - in addition to detailed inflationary trend indices across key cost drivers, users can now access detailed country-level labour forecasts for 18 countries, to help them better understand inflation in the countries in which they operate, and across categories.

Gaurav Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, The Smart Cube, commented: “Going into 2023,

organisations are faced with continuing challenges that affect their overall procurement strategies as well as specific category management strategies, including intense inflationary pressures and ongoing supply market disruptions. We’re responding with this upgraded version of Amplifi PRO, providing new and enhanced features, to help our customers get the critical category intelligence they need in a timely manner in order to better support their strategic decision-making processes.”

The Smart Cube was acquired by WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, in December 2022.