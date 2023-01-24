Kaleris Recognized in Gartner® Market Guide for Yard Management

(ATLANTA) – Kaleris, a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain execution and visibility technology, today announced it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner “Market Guide for Yard Management” report published in December 2022. Kaleris was named in the specialized YMS suite vendor category, which it attributes to the depth and breadth of its Yard Management System (YMS) solution that offers functionality across all facets of yard management and solutions suited for all sizes of yards, including enterprise networks.

“As disruptions continue to impact the supply chain and companies face mounting pressures from macroeconomic headwinds and labor challenges, efficient operations at every node of the supply chain are increasingly crucial to the bottom line and customer satisfaction,” said Scott Holland, Chief Product Officer at Kaleris. “Although some supply chain operations have digitized recently, many yards are still managed through inefficient manual processes.”

The Gartner “Market Guide for Yard Management,” available compliments of Kaleris, identifies critical supply chain pain points in the yard that are driving shipper interest in Yard Management Systems:

• “Shorter transportation lead times, increasing transportation costs (accelerated by increased fuel costs) push companies to increase their efficiencies in the yard, as time spent on a yard can be unproductive and costly.

• The transportation and warehouse functions meet in the yard, and the yard is often a ‘black hole,’ where companies lack visibility to activities, inventory and equipment.

• Companies are looking into YMS solutions to help close the supply chain gaps that exist in their own backyards, such as long trailer wait times, unproductive personnel numbers, poorly synchronized movement of goods and ineffective dock planning.”

As a specialized YMS suite vendor, Kaleris offers a broad range of yard management solutions trusted by leading brands across consumer goods, food and beverage, automotive, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics. The Kaleris YMS solves operational challenges with a variety of options designed to meet the specific needs of both single-site and large enterprise yards. Kaleris’ YMS eliminates manual workflows, improves operational visibility and accelerates supply chain execution with:

• Gate management for inbound and outbound rail and truck shipments on manned or unmanned gates.

• Dock management and scheduling capabilities for a graphical view of dock doors, yard asset details and the ability to automate moves to and from the door.

• Real-time location systems (RTLS) to track and locate yard assets in real-time and an enterprise visibility suite to manage status, events and costs across a global yard footprint.

• Orchestration and automation of tasks through powerful cloud-based applications and process automation engines powered by AI and machine learning.

• Accessorial management to reduce or eliminate detention and demurrage charges.

• Built-in integrations with leading WMS, TMS and ERP systems for fast setup and time to value.

With real-time location visibility into the movement of trucks and inventory in the yard, the Kaleris YMS can automate and execute actions that result in reduced costs and increased productivity.

Driver innovations

As the industry continues to face driver shortages, another key finding mentioned in the Gartner report focused on “improved turnaround and automation of activities for visiting drivers.”

Enhanced driver offerings in the Kaleris YMS, including a driver pre-check-in app and kiosks, give visiting drivers the ability to check in quickly and conveniently. Drivers select their preferred language for check-in and then receive instructions on trailer placement, automating the planning process for fast and efficient yard movements. By reducing congestion and waiting at the gate, the Kaleris YMS delivers higher gate velocity for increased productivity across a facility.

Connecting the supply chain

“The last two years revealed how important digital infrastructure is to supply chain efficiency and resiliency,” said Holland. “A specialized yard management system that equips any size yard with visibility and automated, adaptable operations builds resiliency for the future across a company’s supply chain operations.”

The Kaleris YMS is part of a portfolio of solutions from the company that drive end-to-end execution and visibility throughout the supply chain to optimize the flow of goods. Companies can partner with Kaleris to optimize terminal and yard operations, transportation management, carrier and vessel solutions, and maintenance and repair operations, which all connect to an overarching Execution & Visibility Platform (EVP). The EVP is a transformational logistics solution that provides connectivity among shippers, ports, terminals, shipping lines and inland facilities for an accelerated supply chain ecosystem.

For more information, visit www.kaleris.com.

