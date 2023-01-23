WARP Partners with Supply Chain Fitness to Give Drivers a Fresh Start in 2023

Los Angeles – WARP, a tech-powered network of cross-docks and carriers specializing in middle-mile solutions, today announced a new partnership with Supply Chain Fitness (SCF). SCF, led by physical therapist Dr. Mark Manera, provides personalized exercise, nutrition, and accountability coaching for the entire supply chain community. WARP is providing a number of paid memberships to the TruckFit program that will help professional drivers kickstart their health and exercise journey in 2023.

Dr. Mark Manera, SCF’s founder, saw firsthand what a lifetime of trucking can do to a person’s body, while rehabbing drivers in a physical therapy clinic. Unhealthy drivers are not only a risk to themselves, but the companies that they work for. Healthy and happier drivers lead to increased retention, lower health premiums, higher employee satisfaction rates, decreased work comp claims and overall better company culture. SCF’s coaching staff also includes a registered dietitian, certified personal trainers, and health coaches.

“When WARP approached us about partnering to tackle the health challenges that drivers face on a day to day basis, we knew that they were different from a typical brokerage,” said Dr. Mark Manera, Founder of Supply Chain Fitness. “It’s clear that WARP not only cares deeply about their shippers, but also the drivers, fleets and people that move freight 24/7/365.”

Many companies in the freight space have built incredible adaptive technology but it lacks connectivity to the person, the human driving the vehicle. WARP pairs shippers with carriers based on the loads that fits into their capacity and equipment type (sprinter vans, box trucks, and 53 footers) in every market to make sure they can utilize their hours of operations and generate more revenue from their fleets.

“Making healthy choices when you’re on the road all the time can be really difficult if you don’t have the right guidance and resources,” Blake Borek, long haul driver. “I’d heard about Supply Chain Fitness previously, but didn’t know exactly what they were all about so when I saw that WARP was providing a free membership I jumped at the opportunity to learn more. I can’t say enough good things about how they’ve made my life easier. This program understands the tough lifestyle of trucking and has tons of different exercise and nutrition options to help accommodate my life on the road!”

The TruckFit program is completely personalized to meet each driver where they are at, with a program personalized to fit their lifestyle including workouts drivers can do in their truck, habit based behavior change program, and general healthy lifestyle tips. They also have 24/7 access to message a coach with any questions and will receive a weekly check-in text to hold them accountable to their goals.

“69% of long-haul drivers are obese and have a life expectancy 16 years less than the average person,” said Daniel Sokolovsky, WARP CEO and Co-Founder. “As a sufferer of Type 1 Diabetes, I’ve often struggled with making healthy choices while on the road. Many don’t know that my first business was food delivery, and I spent a lot of time in the car and it can be incredibly difficult to make time for fitness or choose healthy options. This is our way to pay it forward to all the drivers out there doing the work, day in and out. At WARP, we want to be part of the solution, not the problem.”

ABOUT WARP

WARP is a modern freight network bringing peace of mind to shippers. With its heterogeneous fleet of 53-footers, box trucks, and cargo vans, WARP offers customers the right vehicle for every load based on their speed, price, and service preferences. By pairing proprietary tech with a broad network of carriers and cross-docks, WARP automatically optimizes middle-mile routes through a single integrated platform, giving shippers unparalleled visibility of their loads. Whether it's a direct store delivery, warehouse-to-warehouse transfers, or linehaul injection into last mile carriers, WARP customers receive real-time tracking and status updates along with dedicated support every step of the way.

ABOUT SUPPLY CHAIN FITNESS

Supply Chain Fitness provides trucking and logistics organizations a competitive advantage in retention and risk mitigation through industry-leading exercise, nutrition, and accountability coaching.