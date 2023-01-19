Hunt Midwest completes construction of Fort Prince Logistics Center

Kansas City-based commercial real estate company Hunt Midwest has completed construction on the Fort Prince Logistics Center, the developer’s first project in the dynamic Greenville-Spartanburg industrial real estate market.

The 476,280-square-foot spec project is the newest building at Fort Prince Industrial Park at 1090 Fort Prince Boulevard, a 47-acre site just west of I-85. The center is ready for immediate occupancy and leasing options remain available for the full building or the space is demisable down to 119,070 square feet.

Fort Prince Logistics Center also features 48 dock positions with 36-foot clear height, mechanical dock equipment, 7-inch concrete slab flooring, spec office space, and cross-dock configuration. The center is fully equipped with 189 surface parking stalls expandable to 385, up to 125 tractor trailer parking stalls and a 135-foot-deep truck court.

Fort Prince Logistics Center is in a highly accessible submarket with convenient access to I-85, South Carolina’s Inland Port Greer, and GSP International Airport. Nearby developments include BMW’s growing assembly plant along I-85 in Greer, where the automaker plans to invest $1.7 billion in electric-vehicle production, and Walmart’s $450 million investment in a 720,000-square-foot grocery distribution facility in Lyman which is expected to open in 2024. Inland Port Greer also just finished a $30 million expansion of its rail processing and storage tracks. The logistics center is also near a major FedEx shipping hub, capable of reaching 244 million customers within two days.

“This location sits perfectly at the intersection of a growing manufacturing and logistics corridor with a highly skilled workforce,” said Mike Bell, Hunt Midwest Senior Vice President for Commercial Real Estate. “The billions of dollars investment by BMW, Walmart, FedEx and the Inland Port Greer in this part of the Upstate are a testament to how important this region is to the economy along the entire East Coast.”

Hunt Midwest’s partners included Seamon Whiteside for civil engineering, LS3P for building design, and Evans General Contractors as the general contractor overseeing construction.

Leasing for the project is being handled by John Montgomery, Garrett Scott, Brockton Hall, and Dillon Swayngim of Colliers.

Fort Prince Logistics Center is the first development by Hunt Midwest in the Greenville-Spartanburg market as the company expands into the South following its success in the Midwest and Texas.

The second development, Evergreen Logistics Park, is located on more than 200 acres off I-85 just southwest of Greenville in Anderson County. The first building there will create 259,000-square-feet of industrial space and is nearing completion in January 2023. The more than 200-acre site can accommodate either two more cross-dock buildings or 1 million square feet for a build-to-suit user. In all, Hunt Midwest plans more than 2 million additional square feet of industrial space at projects across the Palmetto State in the coming years.

About Hunt Midwest

Hunt Midwest is a Kansas City-based, privately held real estate development company with six decades of expertise in industrial, self-storage, residential, multifamily, and senior living communities, with more than $2 billion of developed projects in multiple geographic markets. Hunt Midwest leverages its reputation, resources, and relationships to create successful real estate solutions.

Hunt Midwest is one of the pillars of the Lamar Hunt Family’s holdings, which include interests in real estate, sports/entertainment, energy/natural resources, and private equity. Other marquee brands include the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bulls, FC Dallas, Hunt Southwest, and Trinity Hunt. Learn more at HuntMidwest.com.