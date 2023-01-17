DOXA Acquires Bradshaw Insurance Group, Inc.

Fort Wayne, Ind.— January 17, 2023 — DOXA Insurance Holdings is pleased to announce the acquisition of Bradshaw Insurance Group, Inc (BIG), a sixth-generation insurance agency. BIG is a Delphi, Indiana-based managing general agent (MGA) offering a full suite of services specializing in niche transportation insurance products, including a driver’s association, claims administration and a brokerage division.

“DOXA is pleased to add such a well-respected, long-standing niche insurance program underwriter to our family of businesses It was clear from the initial conversations that Bradshaw Insurance Group was both an organizational and cultural fit,” said Matt Sackett, CEO, DOXA Insurance Holdings. “We will continue to lean on Bradshaw’s leadership expertise in the space and are excited to work with Bradshaw and assist them in their future growth objectives.

With this partnership, BIG brings to DOXA more than 150 years of experience, exceptional brand recognition, niche products and reputation of insurance excellence. DOXA, in turn, will provide BIG with back-office resources to assist with their expansion and work to strengthen their retail distribution network of agents.

“We have followed the story of DOXA closely, as a fellow Indiana based insurance company, and have been incredibly impressed by the growth of the organization,” said Stacy Bradshaw, president, Bradshaw Insurance Group, Inc. “Being a 6th generation run company, culture was paramount to us, and we feel as though DOXA was the best partnership for us moving forward. DOXA’s advice, transparent transaction approach and ideas for our continued growth were all differentiators that made them the best choice for us, our employees and our business partners.”

Stacy Bradshaw will continue leading Bradshaw Insurance Group as president and will continue Bradshaw’s track record of providing differentiated products and services to its insureds and carrying out BIG’s next stage of strategic growth.

The transaction closed on Dec. 30, 2022. To learn more about DOXA Insurance Holdings, visit https://doxainsurance.com/. To learn more about Bradshaw Insurance Group, Inc., visit https://www.bigrp.com/.

ABOUT DOXA INSURANCE:

DOXA Insurance Holdings is a Midwest-domiciled holding company that acquires specialty niche-focused insurance distribution companies such as Managing General Agencies, Wholesale Brokers, and Program Administrators. DOXA focuses on assisting proprietors through a strategic, re-engineered approach to succession planning and organizational sustainability. DOXA’s founders are experienced insurance executives with credentials in the niche and specialty insurance market. More information is available at www.doxainsurance.com

ABOUT BRADSHAW INSURANCE GROUP, INC.:

Established in 1859, Bradshaw Insurance Group, Inc. (BIG) provides unique truck insurance products at an affordable rate to Owner Operators and small fleets across the country. BIG focuses on providing quality and unique products through niche and superior service and acts as manager and administrator of all subsidiary organizations. Subsidiary organizations of BIG include Transportation Insurers, Insurance Program Administrators, National Drivers Association and Northwoods Insurance. For more information about Bradshaw Insurance Group, Inc. visit https://www.bigrp.com/.