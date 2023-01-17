RoadOne acquires The Transporter, Inc., continues U.S. Southwest expansion

Randolph, Massachusetts, January 17, 2023 - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, warehouse and logistics services company, announces today the acquisition of The Transporter, Inc. (“Transporter”), a leading regional intermodal service provider with office locations in Houston, Dallas and Laredo, Texas. With this acquisition, RoadOne continues building out its commitment to the U.S. Southwest region. Since November 2022, RoadOne has announced the addition of a new Houston branch office and the transition into a 480,000 sq. ft. transload facility, located in the overweight corridor in Pasadena and less than 5 miles from the port.

Transporter is one of the largest and most preferred operators in Texas with over 150 drivers and a broad range of logistics services. The company provides local and over the road solutions, drayage, reefer, hazmat, bonded, dry van and flatbed services, an in-house brokerage service and secure container yards in Houston and Dallas. The company will now be known as Transporter IntermodaLogistics, a division of RoadOne.

Russ Cook, President, founded Transporter in 1988, and will retire from the business after over 34 years serving shippers and logistics providers. His two sons, Jeff Ebel, VP of Operations, and Greg Cook, VP of Sales, will remain with the company as Vice Presidents running the day-to-day operations of Transporter IntermodaLogistics and as shareholders in RoadOne.

“The Transporter team is a perfect match for RoadOne. Their focus on strong customer relationships is 100% in line with our company beliefs and commitment to the industry. The U.S. Southwest is an important market, especially as we see container volumes increase in the Gulf. We welcome Transporter to the RoadOne family of companies,” said Ken Kellaway, President & CEO at RoadOne IntermodaLogistics.

Russ Cook, founder of Transporter said, “I am extremely pleased to have Transporter join the RoadOne organization. With my sons at the helm, I know the company will continue to grow and prosper, especially now backed by RoadOne’s national network and array of logistics, drayage and distribution resources. Our

customers and drivers are in good hands and will continue to be well taken care of into the future.”

Ridgemont Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm, recently announced the recapitalization of RoadOne, alongside RoadOne’s co-founders and Nonantum Capital Partners. This transaction provides RoadOne with significant capital for growth to support strategic acquisitions and continued investment in technology and platform operations.