Improving fleet safety with AI

North Carolina-based Best Logistics Group is making big strides in driver and fleet safety thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing solutions from software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider Netradyne. The tech firm’s AI vision-based video safety platform for commercial fleets is helping Best Logistics create more alert drivers, which is resulting in fewer accidents and reduced insurance claims—a boon to the company, but also to its drivers, customers, and the driving public.

BUILDING A BETTER, SAFER FLEET

Best Logistics chose Netradyne’s “Driveri” platform for its fleet of 400 trucks mainly due to the “proactive nature of the solution,” according to company leaders. The dashcam system provides real-time alerts and actionable data for improving safety, all while increasing transparency into what’s happening on the road. Using facial recognition technology, the system can identify signs of drowsy and distracted driving, and then issue an audible alert that helps drivers self-coach and make corrections in real time, resulting in fewer incidents.

“When we turned on the audible alerts, we saw a decrease in events across the board. The impact was huge,” Adam Beaver, director of safety and training programs at Best Logistics, said in a statement describing the implementation project.

The camera system also allows managers to monitor driver behavior, access real-time vehicle location information with geofencing, and capture critical events on the road. A driver scoring program and point system directs managers’ attention to good driving, helping them connect with their drivers “in a way that empowers, incentivizes, and engages,” according to company leaders.

“I knew we had good drivers, but having these positive moments pulled into a separate category and being able to show that data to them is the number-one thing I use for successful driver coaching,” Beaver added. “It makes coaching easier. Our drivers have received it well and continue to try to improve. It’s about making them want to be a better driver, which aligns with our company goals.”

REAPING REWARDS

Best Logistics has been using the Driveri system for almost two years, and the improvements keep rolling in. Since it implemented the system, the company has seen a nearly 19% decrease in total insurance claims, with an average claim cost reduction of 61%. On top of that, the company has seen a 64% reduction in serious accidents, along with a reduction in workers’ compensation claims due to accidents: Claims are down 14%, and the average cost per claim for injured employees is down nearly 50%.

Another plus: The camera system is helping managers better defend their drivers when there is an accident.

“In one recent hit-and-run incident, our driver called me as soon as it happened, and I was able to show the video of the incident to the driver,” Beaver explained. “I froze the video, identified the at-fault driver’s license plate, and sent it to our driver to present to the police officer on the scene. That was a slam dunk. Now we can defend our drivers with a high degree of success.”