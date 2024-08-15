In pursuit of sustainable ports

Battery-electric vehicle technology is front and center in the race to create greener supply chains, with many companies investigating ways to reduce their reliance on diesel-powered trucks and material handling equipment in favor of lower- or zero-emission options.

Port operations are no exception, but efforts to electrify the heavy-duty equipment used in those environments are still in the early stages, with some industry-watchers saying the tipping point for adopting battery-electric port equipment is still years away. That’s largely due to the high cost of electrified container handling equipment (CHE), which is used to load and unload containers onto and off of ships—examples include large vehicles called straddle carriers, terminal tractors, and reach stackers. The total cost of ownership for battery-electric versions of that equipment is roughly 1.3 times higher than that of diesel-powered CHE, according to data from Netherlands-based port operating company APM Terminals and Dubai-based cargo logistics company DP World. Until those costs come down, battery-electric CHE is likely to remain a small portion of the equipment operating at ports around the world. In fact, battery-electric equipment is just beginning to be deployed, according to the APM and DP World data, which was published in a white paper last October.

But research and testing are underway. Forklift and material handling equipment manufacturer Hyster is one company at the forefront of those efforts. Hyster is involved in pilot programs with its own zero-emission equipment at ports around the world, including a partnership to provide APM Terminals with 10 battery-electric terminal tractors for APM’s location at the Port of Mobile, Alabama. The manufacturer is also working with the Port of Valencia, Spain, to use Hyster’s hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) reach stacker—another alternative to diesel-powered equipment—for port operations. The Valencia project is part of Europe’s H2Ports initiative, a European Union-funded project that aims to implement fuel cells and other zero-emission technologies at ports.

We asked Herman Klaus, Hyster’s director of application solutions, to weigh in on the trend toward battery-electric port equipment and discuss Hyster’s efforts to help create more sustainable port operations. Here are some excerpts from our conversation.

DC Velocity: Demand for zero-emission material handling equipment continues to rise. How is the trend evolving at ports? How much demand are you seeing for technologies that replace traditional diesel-powered equipment?

Herman Klaus: There is tremendous interest in electric machines in the market as the decarbonization targets in our industry are widely set. We see a lot of interest in our zero-emission portfolio, stretching from our battery-electric products [a wide range of forklifts, including port equipment] as well as our hydrogen fuel cell-powered container handling equipment. We have been able to deploy battery-electric [heavy-duty] forklifts in the field, where several customers had the ability to trial the equipment. Currently, we have two container handlers in operation with a hydrogen fuel cell-electric drive line. Apart from bringing interested customers to these sites, we are also heavily engaging with customers around the world by sharing our technology roadmap and discussing collaboration possibilities.

DCV: What are the main considerations when deciding whether or not to implement electric port equipment?

Klaus: When exploring electric options, it’s important to get a complete operational profile to guide decision-making. The right electrification choice will always depend on the particular needs of the operation, such as the demands and intensity of the operation. There will also be factors dictated by the charging/refueling infrastructure and working patterns. For instance, is opportunity charging possible? … There are also geographical considerations—certain energy options [for example, electricity and hydrogen] are more affordable in some countries than others.

Cost is another factor. The price of solutions will vary based on the equipment type, power source, charging or refueling infrastructure, and other factors. There is currently a significant cost differential between container handling equipment fueled with diesel and alternatives powered by electricity, but as more electric equipment enters the market, economies of scale will help to drive parity. It’s also important to remember that the initial acquisition price is only one piece of the total cost of ownership, and electric equipment can help reduce certain operating and maintenance expenses. For example, electric drivetrains have fewer components and less complexity than ICE [internal combustion engine equipment], which can help reduce the downtime and cost associated with maintenance.

It’s also worth noting the maintenance element, as electric container handlers are categorized as high-voltage equipment, and there are important safety standards operations must understand and comply with to prevent electrical danger or injury.

DCV: How do you handle the charging process for electric vehicles in these environments? How is it different from charging done inside warehouses and distribution centers?

Klaus: Major considerations on this subject include the frequency with which equipment must be refueled/recharged and infrastructure requirements. These are similar questions to what operations with lower-capacity equipment used in distribution centers often consider. For example, warehouses and DCs must schedule charging to fit their productivity requirements and must also consider onsite charging and the ability of the local grid to provide sufficient energy.

First, frequency: Zero-emission options are being designed to provide enough capacity to keep operations moving and avoid the need to stop in the middle of a shift to recharge or, in the case of hydrogen fuel cells (HFC), refuel. But the required time and frequency of recharging or refueling are very important considerations. For large HFC-powered equipment, a rough ballpark figure is that it can take about 15 minutes to fill an empty tank, enough for up to eight to 10 hours of continuous runtime. A lithium-ion battery-powered top pick [a type of cargo handler] capable of opportunity charging, for instance, could have enough power onboard to complete a full eight-hour shift before needing to be charged.

As [for] the local electric grid handling the energy draw of port equipment: The answer depends on the grid stability and capacity in the local area and the fleet size. Charging heavy-duty electric equipment like this does demand a significant energy draw, so it is important to work with a partner who can help understand power requirements, evaluate charging strategies such as staggered or overnight charging when there is a lower burden on the grid, and speak with your local utility provider. It’s also important to note that not all electric equipment is dependent on electricity from the grid. HFC-powered equipment can be a strong option where the local grid is not reliable.

In terms of what operations need onsite in order to charge or fuel equipment: Apart from the container handling equipment, operations will need a charger for battery-electric equipment or hydrogen fueling stations and possibly storage—depending on your hydrogen sourcing strategy—for HFC-powered equipment.

DCV: Can you tell us a bit more about the recent deployments of Hyster’s battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell port equipment?

Klaus: [Our] hydrogen fuel cell-powered reach stacker [a vehicle that can move containers around ports] at the Port of Valencia has successfully transitioned to real-world operation, marking the official launch of the piloting phase for the [European Union’s] H2Ports project.

It’s important to acknowledge that integrating any new technology requires a period of adjustment. Compared to a standard diesel truck, this initial startup phase requires added input and effort for both the reach stacker itself and the supporting hydrogen infrastructure.

Maintaining operational flexibility is also crucial during this pilot. We may encounter unforeseen challenges, such as temporary fluctuations in hydrogen supply or requirements for specialized parts. However, we’re committed to working collaboratively to address any such issues in a timely and professional manner.

The core objective of this project is to demonstrate the viability of hydrogen fuel cell technology in real-world port operations. Over a minimum two-year period, the reach stacker will be put through its paces, accumulating more than 5,000 operating hours. This data will be instrumental in proving that fuel cell reach stackers are a realistic and reliable option for the future of sustainable port operations.

We also have a special test agreement with APM Terminals in Mobile, Alabama, to deliver … 10 battery-electric terminal tractors [vehicles that move containers within a cargo yard or similar facility]. Hyster is onsite to provide support for these machines. We have a dedicated support team, solely to support our zero-emission port equipment projects around the globe.