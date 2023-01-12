OneRail Adds Freight Tech Heavy-Hitter Shawna Baker to Its High-Performing Executive Leadership Team

ORLANDO, Fla., January 12, 2023 — OneRail, an innovative leading provider of solutions in last mile delivery fulfillment, today announced the addition of Shawna Baker as its new VP of Partnerships & Business Development. Baker will be responsible for defining the strategy and framework for both functions, as well as onboarding the teams to support them.

With 17 years in supply chain technology, Baker brings a successful track record of assembling and motivating high-performing teams that consistently exceed goals, among them Infor Nexus, Logility and ParkourSC. Most recently at Tive, she defined the partnership go-to-market strategy and framework, and grew the ecosystem with enterprise partners that included Oracle, Blue Yonder, Transporeon and others. Baker’s consultative leadership approach to team-building and partnerships draws on long-term symbiotic relationships developed through trust and authenticity — a successful strategy that has delivered multimillion-dollar pipeline growth and revenue.

“In joining the OneRail family, I’m excited to help build out the strategy, framework and team to drive growth,” Baker said. “I appreciate OneRail’s agility, both in the design of the go-to-market strategy and in the service level to customers and partners. I was thrilled to see that my start date coincided with Gartner releasing the Market Guide for Last Mile Delivery Technology Solutions — the report estimates that the global last mile delivery market size is anticipated to generate $124 billion by 2030, which certainly confirms I’ve landed in the right place at the right time.”

“A freight technology heavy-hitter, Shawna will be leading our strategic efforts to commercially partner with other organizations in the market,” said OneRail Founder & CEO Bill Catania. “Adding industry luminaries like Shawna will become the difference-maker in how the industry views our trajectory in the market, and her proven experience will be a tremendous asset to us as we continue to scale our business.”



The hiring of Baker comes on the heels of OneRail’s recent $33 million Series B funding round as the company continues its rapid growth trajectory.



About OneRail

OneRail is an Orlando-based last mile delivery fulfillment solution providing shippers across all verticals with Amazon-level dependability and speed to keep their delivery promise. With a real-time connected network of 10 million drivers, OneRail finds the right vehicle for the right delivery so shippers gain low prices and greater capacity to rapidly scale their businesses. Across retail, CPG, distribution, construction, healthcare and more, OneRail offers an exceptional last mile delivery experience with an on-time delivery rate north of 98.6%, while keeping brands front and center. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.