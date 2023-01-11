New Descartes Data: December import volumes mirror pre-pandemic levels

ATLANTA, Georgia, January 10, 2023 -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, released its January report on U.S. container imports for logistics and supply chain professionals. The report shows that December U.S. container import volumes declined slightly from November to align with December 2019 levels. Port delays continue to decrease, with top East and Gulf Coast ports seeing the greatest reduction. Key economic indicators during this period continue to paint a conflicting picture about their impact on future import volumes and, combined with COVID, the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the West Coast labor situation, continue to point to further disruptions and challenging global supply chain performance in 2023.

December 2022 U.S. container import volumes declined 1.3% from November to 1,929,032 TEUs (see Figure 1). Versus December 2021, TEU volume was down 19.3%, and only 1.3% higher than pre-pandemic December 2019. Note that December has the holiday season in the second half of the month which can adversely impact container import volumes.

“Comparing fall imports in 2022 to the previous six years, the slight decline in December 2022 volume versus November 2022 was consistent at -1.3% (see Figure 2). Imports from China also declined, but even more slowly at -0.5%,” said Chris Jones, EVP Industry & Services at Descartes. “The December U.S. container import data points to less pressure on supply chains and logistics operations, but there are still a number of issues that may cause further disruptions in 2023.”

The December report is Descartes’ eighteenth installment since beginning its analysis in August 2021. To read past reports, learn more about the key economic and logistics factors driving global shipping, visit Descartes’ Global Shipping Resource Center.

