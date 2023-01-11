Labelmaster Adds Dangerous Goods Expert Erin Gaul to Consulting Services Team

January 11, 2023 (Chicago, IL) – Labelmaster, the leading provider of products, services and technology for the safe and compliant transport of dangerous goods (DG) and hazardous materials (hazmat), today announced the addition of Erin Gaul as senior consultant. As part of the Labelmaster Services team, Gaul will work with businesses to understand global DG shipping regulations and establish effective compliance processes throughout their supply chains to ensure the safe and efficient transportation of goods.

“Safely and compliantly shipping DG can be challenging, which is why organizations around the world look to Labelmaster to provide the industry expertise, compliance software and regulatory training and materials they need to confidently and cost-effectively manage the DG shipping process,” said Pia Jala, vice president of consulting, Labelmaster. “Adding an expert in DG transport and logistics like Erin to the team will further enhance our customers’ experience with Labelmaster – giving them the confidence they need to navigate and comply with the complex and ever-changing regulations that govern DG transport.”

With more than 30 years of experience in transportation and logistics, Gaul has spent most of her career specializing in the safe and compliant movement of DG domestically and internationally and is a Dangerous Goods Safety Advisor (DGSA) and Certified Dangerous Goods Professional (CDGP). She comes to Labelmaster from Geodis, where she most recently served as senior manager dangerous goods and was responsible for onboarding and supporting DG shippers throughout North America and South America. Her role included evaluating customers’ supply chain operations and then assisting with all compliance activities, including process management, implementing solutions and employee education.

Gaul previously served as senior EHS hazardous materials and hazardous waste manager at Lanter Logistics, before being acquired by Ozburn-Hessey Logistics (OHL), as well as hazardous materials compliance officer at OHL which was acquired by Geodis in 2015. She also founded the DG compliance consulting company, Compliance Matters.

Gaul said, “Organizations often are not aware of the DG shipping regulations that impact the shipping and handling of their goods – whether it’s cologne or lithium batteries – or know how to establish effective compliance processes across their supply chain. I am thrilled to join an industry leader like Labelmaster to help businesses understand global DG shipping requirements and establish safe and compliant practices. By taking time to understand each company’s business models, systems and customers, we can identify compliance process gaps within their operations and then implement reliable and repeatable solutions to help ensure all DG shipments are compliant with the latest regulations – whether shipping by air, ocean or ground transport.”

To learn more about Labelmaster’s consulting services and meet the experts, visit: www.labelmaster.com/services.

About Labelmaster

For more than five decades, Labelmaster has been the go-to source for companies – big and small – to navigate and comply with the complex, ever-changing regulations that govern the transport of dangerous goods and hazardous materials. From hazmat labels and UN-certified packaging, hazmat placards and regulatory publications, to advanced technology and regulatory training, Labelmaster’s comprehensive offering of industry-leading software, products, and services helps customers remain compliant with all dangerous goods regulations, mitigate risk and maintain smooth, safe operations. Labelmaster's dedication to supporting its customers' operational and compliance needs is enhanced through its unmatched industry expertise and consulting services, which serve as a valuable resource for customers to answer difficult and commonplace regulatory questions. Whether you're shipping hazardous materials by land, air, or sea, Labelmaster is your partner in keeping your business ahead of regulations and compliant every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.labelmaster.com.

