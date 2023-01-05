Harbor Logistics acquires ATS Logistics

Charleston, S.C.-based Harbor Logistics has acquired transportation and warehousing services provider ATS Logistics, also based in Charleston, the company said today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Harbor Logistics is a portfolio company of Nova Infrastructure, a middle-market infrastructure investment firm focused on North America. The logistics firm provides warehousing and drayage services in the Charleston market.

ATS provides drayage services to the Port of Charleston and has one of the largest asset-based fleets at the port, according to both companies. ATS also operates a local warehouse that includes the only centralized examination station (CES) for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Charleston, the companies also said. A CES is a privately owned facility where customs officers can physically examine imported merchandise.

“ATS is an essential component of the Port of Charleston’s supply chain and import/export activity,” Allison Kingsley, founder and partner at Nova Infrastructure, said in a press release announcing the deal. “Combining the talented ATS team with Harbor Logistics brings additional operating expertise and complementary customer relationships to a strategically located port market with structural tailwinds.”

Harbor Logistics also owns Premier Logistics, a warehousing, storage, and transportation third-party logistics services provider (3PL) in the Charleston market.

The ATS deal comes on the heels of the closing of Nova’s $565 million infrastructure Fund I and builds on the firm's growing portfolio in transportation and logistics.