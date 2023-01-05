Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Hosts Annual Winter Meeting January 17–19

HICAGO—January 5, 2023 (James Street Media Services)—More than 650 attendees have already registered for the Midwest Association of Rail Shippers (MARS) Winter Meeting to be held January 17–19 in Lombard, Illinois.

"Our theme for the 259th meeting is 'Better Together, Partnering to Navigate a Dynamic Rail Environment'—a timely focus for our industry," said MARS President Carrie Evans. "We need to work together on sustainable, customer-oriented solutions to create success and mutually beneficial growth for both shippers and railroads."

In addition to the three days of programming and networking, MARS will celebrate Women in Transportation and Logistics as part of an RSVP-only networking event on January 18 at 4:00 pm. Conference registration is not required to attend. However, attendance is limited to MARS members. Membership is included in the general conference registration. Membership without conference registration is available for $25 annually on the MARS website.

The conference starts with a welcome reception on the evening of Tuesday, January 17, a full day on Wednesday, January 18, and a half-day on Thursday, January 19. The goods and services vendor exhibition will open Tuesday afternoon.

Featured presentations from top-level executives, include:

• Adriene Bailey, Partner, Oliver Wyman

• Katie Farmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, BNSF Railway

• John Fenton, Chief Executive Officer, Patriot Rail Company

• Anthony Hatch, President, ABH Consulting

• Ian Jefferies, President and Chief Executive Officer, Association of American Railroads

• Adam Nordstrom, Principal, Viking Navigation

• Martin Oberman, Chairman, Surface Transportation Board

• Henry Posner III, Chairman, Railroad Development Corporation

• Glenn Pushis, Senior Vice President, Strategic Projects, Steel Dynamics

• Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian National

• David Shannon, General Manager, RailPulse

• Alan Shaw, President and Chief Executive Officer, Norfolk Southern Corporation

• Lorie Tekorius, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Greenbrier Companies

The educational breakout sessions will be Railroading 101, Intermodal 101, and Railcar Fleet Management: What is Equalization?



“This year’s strong program was developed by MARS committee members who worked tirelessly to bring top-level speakers to our podium. I am grateful for their support and proud to work with them,” said Evans.

The meeting registration fee is $375. The registration form and more information are available online at www.mwrailshippers.com.