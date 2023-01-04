Trew to open tech center at Southwest Ohio headquarters

Automated material handling solutions provider Trew will expand in Southwest Ohio with a technology center designed to fuel innovation and create at least 75 engineering jobs, the company said today. The company will receive up to $4 million in assistance with a research and development grant from Ohio’s private economic development corporation, JobsOhio.

Trew is repurposing 50,000 square feet of space at its Cincinnati-area headquarters for the center, which is expected to open in mid 2023, according to a company spokesperson.

Trew provides intelligent automated material handling solutions for retail, e-commerce, distribution, and manufacturing clients. The JobsOhio grant will help the company accelerate investments in developing automation technologies, warehouse execution software, and to create a demonstration, testing, and training facility, the company said.

“Consumer preferences, the labor environment, and supply chain pressures continue to drive transformation and growth in the material handling industry,” Trew’s President and CEO Alfred Rebello said in a press release announcing the project. “Our clients need innovations that fit their business and bring together process, technology, software, and people in a way that helps them thrive. The market is evolving quickly, and we are grateful for the state of Ohio’s economic assistance to accelerate our plans.”