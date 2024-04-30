Trew Expanding Manufacturing and Development Campus in Southwest Ohio

(West Chester, Ohio) – Trew, LLC has announced another major expansion, the third in five years, in Southwest Ohio. The automated materials handling solutions provider recently entered a long-term lease for 263,000 square feet of office and manufacturing space, bringing its total to nearly 500,000 square feet in Southwest Ohio. This additional space will further accelerate Trew’s growth while creating an additional 190 full-time positions in the region. As part of this expansion, Trew was approved for an extension of a previously awarded Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Department of Development that created 100 full-time positions. JobsOhio, which worked alongside REDI Cincinnati on the expansion, also plans to provide assistance for the project and will provide details after a final agreement is executed.

Trew delivers intelligent automated material handling solutions for retail, e-commerce, distribution, and manufacturing clients enabling operations to fulfill orders efficiently and accurately. The incentive package allows Trew to accelerate investments in developing automation technologies, warehouse execution software, and creating world-class manufacturing, innovation, and client support facilities in the region.

Trew will move its headquarters and Ohio-based manufacturing into the 10045 International Blvd, West Chester, Ohio facility, while their existing Fairfield, Ohio facility a short distance away will become their Innovation and Support Center allowing for the continued development and expansion of their TEC showplace. Trew will also continue to operate its Milwaukee-based manufacturing facility.

“The material handling automation market and our clients’ fulfillment and distribution capabilities continue to rapidly transform,” shared Alfred Rebello, Trew Chief Executive Officer. "The expansion to our campus will continue to fuel our growth. This region has a strong tradition of high-quality material handling labor and the manufacturing infrastructure that our clients and partners can trust in that Trew will continue deliver innovative solutions on-time.”

Trew worked with several state and local partners, including JobsOhio, the Ohio Department of Development, and REDI Cincinnati, to obtain support for assistance with the growth and job-creating project. Trew chose Ohio for its expansion and investments due to the availability of engineering talent, speed at which expanded manufacturing infrastructure can be brought online, accessibility to multiple customers who have retail and e-commerce distribution centers, and the willingness of organizations to help businesses access resources to enable growth.

“Innovative companies like Trew are looking to Ohio when developing the latest high-speed solutions as the material handling industry continues to evolve,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Southwest Ohio has the engineering talent to grow Trew’s advanced sortation and supporting software capability as well as easy access to retail and e-commerce distribution centers to meet rising demand.”

“Trew creating a headquarters in Cincinnati and announcing a third expansion in less than five years showcases the innovation and extensive support for businesses to thrive and grow in our region,” said Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati president and CEO. “Our region’s advanced manufacturing sector continues to be bolstered by commitments like Trew’s, reaching $16.4 billion in gross regional product and nearly 143,000 workers.”

About TREW

Trew provides automated material handling solutions for integrators and end users, including Warehouse Execution Systems (WES), Warehouse Control Systems (WCS), PLC- and server-based machine controls, motorized driven roller (MDR) conveyor, conventional conveyor, and services such as concepting, engineering, technical support, parts, field service and training. Serving the North American retail, warehouse, distribution, manufacturing, and e-commerce industries, Trew’s experienced staff and broad network of integrator partners enable uncommonly smart solutions scalable to any material handling needs. Learn more at trewautomation.com.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention, and expansion. The organization also works to seed talent production in its targeted industries and to attract talent to Ohio through Find Your Ohio. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Dayton Development Coalition, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.



About REDI Cincinnati

The Regional Economic Development Initiative (REDI) Cincinnati is the first point of contact for companies locating or growing in the 16-county region at the heart of southwest Ohio, northern Kentucky, and southeast Indiana. REDI Cincinnati is supported by top business leaders and community partners and staffed by a team of economic development experts who are uniting the Cincinnati region to compete globally. The future is bright, and we’re building it right now. Join us at REDICincinnati.com.