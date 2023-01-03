LaserShip/OnTrac Announces Laurie Byrne as Chief Human Resources Officer

VIENNA, VA. — January 3, 2022 — Leading e-commerce parcel carrier LaserShip/OnTrac today announced the appointment of Laurie Byrne as the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Byrne will oversee efforts to attract and retain talent that embodies LaserShip/OnTrac’s purpose, mission, and values, as the two companies come together to build a leading coast-to-coast e-commerce delivery network.

“Laurie is an exceptional leader, whose people-centered approach and proven record of talent and culture development will be instrumental as we continue to grow,” said Mark Holifield, CEO of LaserShip/OnTrac. “We are excited to welcome Laurie to the team as CHRO and are confident that her contributions will help LaserShip/OnTrac become a national employer of choice.”

Byrne comes to LaserShip/OnTrac with more than 20 years of experience in human resources and talent management, development, and acquisition. She has held executive leadership roles at multiple organizations, including Performance Health, Catamaran, and Stryker. Most recently, Byrne served as CHRO at Performance Health, where she launched several employee-driven change initiatives and unique programs designed to attract and retain new team members, while fully integrating all employee procedures and systems to ensure a seamless employee experience.

“I am thrilled to join the LaserShip/OnTrac team at this exciting time,” said Byrne. “I look forward to helping foster a world-class employee experience that empowers our team members and attracts top talent so that our company can continue to provide industry-leading delivery solutions to our retail partners.”

LaserShip and OnTrac announced in late 2021 that they will merge to form the first coast-to-coast partner of choice for last-mile e-commerce deliveries, which helps retailers reach consumers in the country’s most populated regions with faster, reliable home delivery. The combined company will bring together its complementary East and West delivery networks to move packages across the United States in as little as three days.

