Ascend Acquires Seven-Acre Terminal in McDonough, Georgia

December 28, 2022
Ascend LLC (Ascend) — a dry van, full truckload carrier that offers middle-mile supply chain solutions— today announced
it has acquired a new terminal in McDonough, Georgia, as part of the company's strategy to improve customer service and support the needs of customers and drivers.

The secure, nearly seven-acre gated facility will provide additional tractor-trailer parking, driver support, dispatch, and maintenance capacity for the company. The newly constructed McDonough facility is close to Interstate 75 and major distribution hubs, enabling Ascend to more effectively serve customers in the Atlanta metro area as well as the rest of Georgia.

"The new facility will serve as an additional terminal for our operations and allow us to more rapidly respond to our local customer’s needs," said Brad Heisterkamp, President of Asset Operations at Ascend. “It will also provide greater convenience and flexibility for our Georgia-domiciled drivers.”

The terminal features parking for 100 units, 30 personal vehicles, and several maintenance bays that will operate around the clock to support all Ascend-owned equipment. Additional planning, dispatching, safety, and driver support staff will also be based at this location.

"Ascend continues to grow and find new ways to better serve our customers," continued Heisterkamp.

