B.I.G. Logistics acquires Xcell Logistics companies

Dallas-based third-party logistics services provider (3PL) B.I.G. Logistics has acquired Xcell Logistic Services, Inc. and Xcell Logistics Corp., expanding B.I.G.’s footprint along the Texas/Mexico border, the companies said this month.

The acquired companies are part of Mexico City-based Xcell Logistics Group. Xcell Logistic Services is a 3PL and customs broker with warehouses in Laredo, Texas; Xcell Logistics Corp. has offices in key Mexican ports, industrial hub cities, and border crossings with the United States, according to a December 20 press release. Together, the companies offer pharmaceutical-licensed, 3PL cross-dock and temperature-controlled warehouses; fulfillment, transload, border brokerage, and container examination station (CES) services; and they also operate and manage Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) facilities and light manufacturing and e-commerce services.

With the acquisition, the combined companies now provide the management of international and domestic air, ocean, ground transport, custom brokerage, and project cargo, according to the press release.

“... we have now completed our strategic Texas footprint. B.I.G. now operates on the border with our legacy station in El Paso and an added Laredo presence, as well as an additional seven stations in Mexico via this acquisition,” B.I.G. Logistics CEO Vinod Baliga said in the press release. “This positions B.I.G. Logistics as a dominant supply chain logistics solutions provider on both sides of the border.”