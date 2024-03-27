Zipline Logistics acquires transportation provider Summit Eleven

The private equity-backed third-party logistics provider (3PL) Zipline Logistics today said it had acquired the Texas-based multi-modal transportation provider Summit Eleven.

According to Zipline, the move will help expand its resources and opportunities to further its transportation management solutions and strengthen its foothold in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) sector.

The acquisition capitalizes on Summit Eleven’s temperature control and flatbed capabilities, strategic location in Austin, Texas, and like-minded account management team, Zipline said.

“We are thrilled to further build on Zipline’s CPG focus by partnering with Summit Eleven,” Joe Rondinelli, managing director at Zipline’s investor, Frontenac, said in a release. “Together, Zipline will be able to offer more logistics capabilities, especially in areas of temperature-controlled freight brokerage, which we believe will accelerate Zipline’s growth and allow it to better serve its customers’ supply chain needs.”



