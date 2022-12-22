Panel Built New Ballistic Options

Panel Built Inc has a long history of manufacturing Ballistic buildings for people and asset protection. The ballistic security buildings can meet all UL-752 (up to Level 10, a .50 Caliber round), NIJ (up to IV .30-06), and STANAG bullet-resistant protection. Additionally, these buildings can be exterior such as a guard booth to protected interior offices.

To add more value to the secure structures, Panel Built will now manufacture ballistic doors and windows that can be purchased separately to go on existing buildings. These items can meet the same codes as the welded steel wall system. The doors also protect against strong forced entry attacks.

Beyond the basics of the ballistic structure, additions such as gun ports, ballistic shrouds, equipment storage containers, exterior flood lights, and access control integration can all be added.