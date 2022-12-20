ORBIS Introduces New Low Profile Odyssey® Pallet To Streamline Automated Warehouses

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Dec. 20, 2022 — ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging,has added the new 40x48 Odyssey® Low Profile (LP) pallet to its suite of reusable plastic pallet offerings. This dimensionally consistent, robust pallet was designed to provide repeatable performance with automated equipment. With the same stability and unique features of the original 40x48 Odyssey pallet, the new low-profile 5.6-inch height aims to bring the added benefit of seamlessly integrating with alternate pallets in existing pallet pools.

The Odyssey LP pallet is a robust solution that improves load stability with steel reinforcements and molded-in frictional elements that minimize load shifting, product load damage and pallet slippage off material handling equipment. Designed to carry edge-racked loads of more than 2,800 pounds, this pallet also is equipped with comfortable handholds for easy manual handling.

“The efficient handling of palletized product in automated systems is key to building an effective, economical and sustainable supply chain,” said Alison Zitzke, senior product manager. “In designing the new low-profile version of the Odyssey pallet, we wanted to keep the superior benefits of the original design while also providing our customers a lower profile height to fit more product in a truck, reduce transportation costs and provide consistent pallet performance in automated systems.”

Built with ORBIS’ dedication to sustainability in mind, the Odyssey LP pallet replaces wood pallets in the supply chain to reduce environmental waste while also providing a durable and reliable solution for product transportation and storage. This pallet offers smooth plastic surfaces that are free of nails and splinters, protecting product loads and minimizing equipment downtime due to warehouse debris. The pallet’s flow-through hygienic design is easily cleanable. This pallet was designed for a variety of applications from general food processing and dry goods to agriculture, raw materials and finished goods.

The 40x48 Odyssey LP pallet also can be fully recycled at the end of its useful life through the Recycle with ORBIS program, offering credit on recycled products for future packaging purchases.

For more information on this robust, lightweight and sustainable packaging solution, visit: https://www.orbiscorporation.com/en-us/products/plastic-pallets/rackable/40-x-48-odyssey-hd-low-profile#.Y44DUC1h2L0.



Media: Click HERE for downloadable image.



About ORBIS Corporation

With more than 170 years of material handling expertise and 65 years of plastics innovations, ORBIS helps world-class customers move their product faster, safer and more cost-effectively with reusable totes, pallets, containers, dunnage and racks. Using a proven approach, ORBIS experts analyze customers’ systems, design a solution and execute a reusable packaging program for longer-term cost savings and sustainability. Using life-cycle assessments to compare reusable and single-use packaging, ORBIS also helps customers reduce their overall environmental impact. ORBIS is a part of Menasha Corporation, one of the oldest family-owned manufacturers in the United States. As a steward of sustainability, ORBIS is committed to a better world for future generations. Headquartered in Oconomowoc, ORBIS has more than 3,100 employees and almost 50 locations throughout North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.orbiscorporation.com, www.facebook.com/ORBISCorporation, www.twitter.com/orbiscorp, https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbis-corporation or www.youtube.com/orbiscorp.





XXX