Daniel Storey joins Bettaway Supply Chain Services as Director of Operations

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – DECEMBER 15, 2022 – Bettaway Supply Chain Services announced today that Daniel Storey, a 15-year veteran of the logistics and pallet management industry, has joined the company as Director of Operations.

In this new role, Mr. Storey will be responsible for program development, strategic planning, customer service and direction of the operations team at Bettaway Pallet Systems, the company’s dedicated unit providing a full menu of pallet supply and management services through a network of some 500 depots across the U.S. serving the pallet needs of hundreds of businesses.

Mr. Storey joins Bettway from leading beverage company Keurig Dr. Pepper, where he oversaw all aspects of the company’s pallet operations, including sourcing and supply, purchasing, contract negotiations, inventory management and control and cross-functional support for manufacturing, logistics and finance.

“We’re pleased to welcome Daniel to Bettaway,” said John Vaccaro, president of Bettaway Supply Chain Services. “His experience and demonstrated success in managing pallet operations for Fortune 50 companies is a significant asset that will help drive the value and performance of our pallet management services to the next level for our customers."

Mr. Storey earlier served as a business operations analyst and sourcing specialist for Keurig Dr. Pepper. He joined the organization in 2008 and subsequently advanced through a series of increasingly responsible roles in finance and distribution. He began his career in 2007 as a business analyst for Cadbury Schweppes Bottling Group.

Mr. Storey is a graduate of the University of South Carolina where he earned bachelor’s degrees in Finance and Management. He also holds a certification as a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.

About Bettaway Supply Chain Services and BevDS: South Plainfield, NJ-based Bettaway is an integrated material handling, transportation, and supply chain management company. Bettaway is an industry leader in pallet management solutions, delivering a managed service program built on a network of facilities and a centralized suite of pallet services. The company also provides quality transportation with its own dedicated fleets on both the east and west coasts, and national 3PL network. Value-added services include a full-scope warehouse operation with a variety-pack line, e-commerce fulfillment and distribution management for beverage and other CPG products, as well as supply chain consulting services.