Dispatch Expands Leadership Team with CFO and CPO

Dispatch today announced the appointment of Serge De Bock as chief financial officer (CFO) and Jewel E. Darrington as chief people officer (CPO). De Bock and Darrington will work with the rest of the executive team to solidify Dispatch’s national expansion strategy following the company’s announcement of its $50 million Series C funding round led by PeakSpan Capital in March 2022.



In his new role as chief financial officer, De Bock is responsible for leading the Dispatch financial team in advancing revenue growth stemming from product innovation and strategic partnerships. Before joining Dispatch, De Bock served as CFO at HyreCar Inc., senior vice president of finance and divisional CFO at Spin Electric Scooter Sharing, and head of finance at Twitch.



“Serge brings over 15 years experience in leading the finance, analytics, and risk management functions for public companies,” said Dispatch CEO and Co-founder Andrew Leone. “As Dispatch continues to advance last-mile efficiencies within the industrial space, De Bock will serve our leadership team as a catalyst, constantly strengthening our growth strategy.”



Darrington’s role of CPO is a new one for Dispatch that will provide leadership and guidance for the hiring and retention function of the growing company. Prior to joining the Dispatch team, Darrington served as CPO at Envista Forensics and vice president of human resources for project management advisors. Her experience includes leading in the areas of regulatory compliance, compensation, and budget administration and talent management.



“As Dispatch expands throughout the U.S. and strives to be the standard in final-mile delivery, it is important for our leadership team to be guided by Jewel, a professional who knows how to develop a successful strategy for recruiting, hiring, and retaining top candidates who meet our audiences’ needs and who are willing to grow with the company,” said Leone.

Dispatch also announced the promotion of its CRO and Co-Founder Ryan Hanson to the role of president this month. For more information about Dispatch, company values and careers, visit https://www.dispatchit.com/company/about-us.