VARGO® Welcomes Two New Employees to Software Support Team

HILLIARD, Ohio (December 15, 2022) — VARGO®, a leading provider of material-handling systems integration, warehouse execution software and equipment solutions for major fulfillment and distribution centers, recently expanded its software support team with two new hires.

On November 1, 2022, Joseph Daniel was hired as senior software support specialist. In his new role, Daniel is responsible for supporting industry leading fulfillment clients with research, troubleshooting and training necessary to keep operations running smoothly and efficiently.

Bart Cera, VARGO®’s president and COO said, “Joseph adds additional talent to our growing and successful support team.”

Daniel received a Bachelor of Arts in physics from the University of Rochester, minoring in computer science and Classics (Latin), and he holds an A+ Certification from CompTIA. He grew up in Delaware, Ohio and graduated from Saint Charles Preparatory School in Bexley, Ohio. Daniel is an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. He now lives in Hilliard, Ohio (ZIP Code 43026).

Anthony Forrest joined VARGO® in August 2022 as a software support specialist responsible for technical support of the company’s Warehouse Execution System. He received an Associate of Arts degree from The Ohio State University and holds multiple certifications including Authorized Climber/Rescue, Capstan Use, Crane Spotter and RF/EME Safety and Awareness from Learning Alliance Corporation; Fiber to Antenna (FTTA) from COMMSCOPE; Vehicle Mounted Ariel Lift Operator Safety from Hard Hat Training and OSHA 10HR Construction from Summit Training Source.

“Like VARGO®, Anthony has a commitment to safety,” said Cera. “He makes an excellent addition to the software support team, and I know he will provide excellent service to our customers.”

Forrest is a member of The Knights of Columbus. He grew up in Columbus, Ohio and currently resides in Dublin, Ohio (ZIP Code 43017).

