Logistics Plus Opens New 1.1 Million Square Foot Phoenix Warehouse

ERIE, PA (December 15, 2022) – Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of a new 1.1 million square foot warehouse in the greater Phoenix area. The new warehouse, located at the NEC Loop 303 and Bethany Home Road intersection in Glendale, Arizona, is adjacent to the 543 thousand square foot warehouse Logistics Plus opened earlier in the year.

Logistics Plus now has 18 fully managed commercial warehouses in the U.S., comprising 5 million square feet of storage space. The company also manages many additional virtual and commercial warehouses worldwide.

The new “LP PHX 2” warehouse is in a growing industrial development region northwest of Phoenix. The facility features quick freeway access, 395 trailer stalls, and 40-foot ceilings and is only a six-hour drive from the Los Angeles/Long Beach ports. Tom Kelly, Regional Director of Sales and Operations for Logistics Plus, will oversee the move-in and ongoing management of the operation, in addition to the company’s other Phoenix and four southern California warehouses.

“As other logistics companies slow down or reduce their warehousing footprints, we are doubling down to meet the current and future needs of our customers,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO for Logistics Plus. “We still see strong demand for our commercial warehousing solutions in key verticals, and we expect that growth to continue. Our new, second Phoenix warehouse will allow us to keep pace with that growth.”

Earlier this week, Multichannel Merchant named Logistics Plus a 2023 Top 3PL for e-commerce warehousing and fulfillment solutions. View a map of all Logistics Plus U.S. warehouses at www.logisticsplus.com/warehouse-map.

