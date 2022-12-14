BW Retail Scales Ecommerce Fulfillment with Descartes’ Ecommerce Warehouse and Shipping Solution

ATLANTA, Georgia, December 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Michigan-based BW Retail, a leading ecommerce marketing, fulfillment and data analytics service provider, replaced manual pick, pack and ship practices with Descartes’ integrated ecommerce warehouse management and shipping solution to efficiently scale fulfillment operations and improve customer satisfaction.

“BW Retail has grown rapidly to become an industry leader in end-to-end ecommerce retail brand management and logistics operations. As we expanded from one warehouse in Michigan to additional locations in Georgia and Ontario, Canada, things we used to be able to do manually we no longer could,” said Christopher Ball, Chief Executive Officer at BW Retail. “We needed to have more real-time visibility into fulfillment across our facilities and to reduce efforts to manage inventory. With over one million shipments annually today, the Descartes solution has been essential to our growth, helping us gain greater control and improve the efficiency of our operations.”

Descartes’ ecommerce warehouse management solution helps ecommerce services providers, like BW Retail, direct-to-consumer brands and ecommerce retailers gain significant efficiencies across order fulfillment processes to improve the customer experience. It helps retailers ship the right items on time, prevents overselling of existing inventory, and provides full transparency into warehouse operations. The cloud-based solution is pre-integrated with major ecommerce platforms, like Channel Advisor, Shopify Plus, Magento and others, to accelerate implementation and time to value.

Descartes’ multi-carrier shipping solution is integrated with its ecommerce warehouse management solution to seamlessly execute the entire ecommerce fulfillment process, improving accuracy and productivity, reducing order lead-time, and minimizing shipping costs. The quick-to-deploy solution allows businesses to grow their shipping volume through advanced automation capabilities, a powerful business rules engine, and a robust set of APIs for rating, shipping and tracking. The solution also connects ecommerce companies to their parcel and LTL carriers of choice using negotiated rates or using rate discounts available through the platform.

“We’re pleased to help BW Retail improve fulfillment performance across its growing operations with our ecommerce warehouse and shipping solution,” said Troy Graham, VP Business Development at Descartes. “For ecommerce service providers and retailers alike, the combined solution drives fast, accurate warehouse and shipping workflows and this type of operational excellence in fulfillment translates into a great customer experience.”

About BW Retail

BW Retail Solutions is an ecommerce marketing, fulfillment and data analytics service provider headquartered in Chesterfield, Michigan. We specialize in parts, accessories, and apparel within the outdoor power equipment and powersports Industries. With a team of over 100 dedicated employees, our experience managing third party marketplaces (e.g., Amazon, Ebay, Walmart, Google) and digitally native brand strategies for nationally recognized retailers and manufacturers is at the forefront of our industry. For more information, visit www.bwretail.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

