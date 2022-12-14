ORBIS Receives A Material Handling Product News 2022 Readers' Choice Award

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Dec. 13, 2022 — Material Handling Product News (MHPN) has named ORBIS® Corporation — an international leader in reusable packaging — a 2022 Readers’ Choice Product of the Year award winner for its StakPak Plus™ in the Containers, Totes & Bins category. This award honors the achievements of companies for advancements in material handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses.



“We are honored to be recognized by Material Handling Product News and its readers,” said Breanna Herbert, product manager and sustainability lead at ORBIS. “For more than 20 years, the StakPak container has helped automotive and industrial companies protect parts and optimize line-side assembly operations. Thank you to MHPN and its readers for recognizing the new StakPak Plus collar system and the unique benefits it can bring to supply chains by increasing container capacity.”



The StakPak Plus takes all the best attributes of the traditional StakPak container, including reusability and cost savings, and combines them with customized heights to increase container capacity, providing transportation efficiencies, cost savings, sustainable advantages and more. A customizable solution, the StakPak Plus system combines traditional totes with various collar sizes to increase a container’s height to accommodate the unique-shaped parts commonly found in the automotive supply chain.



Available in popular 32” x 15” and 24” x 15” footprints, StakPak Plus totes feature a permanent collar that adds height and internal volume, allowing for more parts to be transported per container. All StakPak Plus totes are fully compatible with existing totes in the industry and offer maximum durability with vertical corner rib structure. What’s more, the StakPak Plus is a lightweight solution that provides easy manual handling and can be combined with ORBIShield® foam, fabric and rigid dunnage to provide better pack density and part presentation.



In implementing this solution, companies can reduce the environmental waste associated with single-use corrugated boxes and, at the end of its long service life, the StakPak Plus collar is 100% recyclable and can be reprocessed right back into supply chain packaging.



For more information about ORBIS and the customizable and sustainable StakPak Plus totes, please visit: https://www.orbiscorporation.com/en-us/products/hand-held-containers/straight-wall/plus2415-16#.Y3JUiC1h1N0