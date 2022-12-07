CFI Delivers for Wreaths Across America

JOPLIN, MISSOURI – December 7, 2022 – Truckload carrier CFI has joined with other trucking companies to support Wreaths Across America’s annual mission to bring recognition to American’s fallen who placed their lives on the line to defend the country’s freedoms.

CFI has supported the annual wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and other sites across the U.S. for more than a decade. CFI was again recognized as an Honor Fleet member in 2022 and was one of several trucking firms chosen to make deliveries to Arlington, the nation’s most revered memorial ground for our nation’s fallen soldiers.

CFI’s delivery to Washington D.C. will be made by professional driver Don Welch, who has driven for CFI for 33 years and has over 3.6 million safe driving miles. In addition to Arlington, CFI drivers – all who are veterans of military service – are delivering wreaths to sites in Kansas, Missouri, Texas and Virginia.

Mr. Welch is an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army and did tours of duty in Germany and Panama. For the delivery to Arlington, he is piloting one of seven unique CFI “True to the Troops” tractor-trailers, which feature special large format “wrap” graphics that cover the entire vehicle, and depict honorable military imagery, honoring members of each branch and their service to the country. The Arlington deliveries are slated for Saturday, December 17.

“We consider it an honor and a privilege to support Wreaths Across America and further its mission to remember our fallen U.S. Veterans, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of our freedoms,” said Greg Orr, president of CFI. “Our professional drivers making these deliveries take this mission personally as they reflect on their service, as well as their important role in transporting this unique measure of America’s respect for our military.”

Wreaths Across America is joined by thousands of school, scout, civic and religious groups across the country who do fundraising for wreath sponsorships, and help ensure that the organization reaches its goal of placing a wreath on each hero’s grave.

Joplin, Missouri-based CFI is a national truckload transportation and logistics company serving North America. It operates a fleet of 2,000 company tractors and 7,500 owned trailers, in addition to an independent contractor fleet. Ten percent of CFI’s associates are military veterans.

