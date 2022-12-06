Miner Limited, an OnPoint Group Company, Acquires Able Rolling Steel Door Inc.

Miner Ltd., the dock and door division of OnPoint Group, announced today the acquisition of Able Rolling Steel Door Inc. (Able), a leading provider of overhead and specialty doors as well as loading dock equipment serving the New York City Metropolitan area. Based in South Hackensack, NJ and led by Chris Hoehn and Mike Perrucci, Able was established in 1981 and has become known as a reliable expert for new construction of dock and door products in this top industrial property market. This acquisition strengthens Miner’s growing development across the North East and Mid-Atlantic region, boosting the company’s New York presence, providing complementary new construction services across the area.

“Able’s team is a perfect fit for Miner, and we are thrilled to have Chris, Mike and their colleagues join us as we prioritize bringing our customers a seamless experience when it comes to the design, repair and installation of their dock and door needs. We share a customer-centric vision and a mission to keep customers’ facilities safe and productive,” said Miner President, Dave Wright.

The Able team is a top performing distributor for a variety of key product suppliers, and they have earned an incredible reputation in the area for providing the highest levels of customer support and satisfaction. This best-in-class organization will join Miner’s nationwide network of door and dock professionals. With over 45 years of experience working with commercial, industrial and institutional clients, Able’s team’s expertise allows for quick identification of problems and inefficiencies as well as the creation of cost effective solutions to improve productivity, materials flow and savings.

For additional information about Miner and Able visit www.minercorp.com or www.onpointgroup.com/mergers-acquisitions.

About Miner Ltd.

Miner Ltd., an OnPoint Group company, is the facility expert for docks and doors, improving safety and uptime while lowering costs for some of the largest industrial facilities and Fortune 500-class companies in North America. Our suite of proactive MinerCare services makes for smarter, safer loading docks with data-driven solutions. From real-time electronic evidence to equipment monitoring to asset management and expert installations, our mission is to mitigate risk and improve efficiency at the loading dock. Our service footprint includes the largest network of best in class service professionals nationwide delivering superior speed, consistency and results 24/7/365. Learn more at https://www.minercorp.com.

About OnPoint Group

OnPoint Group is changing the way companies manage material handling and critical facility services by driving productivity, increasing safety and lowering costs through custom engineered solutions, data-driven decisions and lifecycle management services. Headquartered in Perrysburg, OH, OnPoint Group’s portfolio of companies includes Miner, TrueSource, Concentric, and TFS, providing services in everything from forklift fleet management to forklift power, critical backup power, docks, doors and many critical facility maintenance trades. More than 1,700 industry professionals, 40,000 service affiliates and a scaling technology ecosystem support manufacturers, distributors and retailers nationwide with system-wide improvements, total cost control and risk mitigation. For more information, visit www.onpointgroup.com.