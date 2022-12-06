CBRE Promotes Two Las Vegas Industrial Veterans to Vice Chairman

LAS VEGAS – Dec. 6, 2022 – CBRE announced today that Kevin Higgins, SIOR, and Garrett Toft, SIOR, have been promoted to Vice Chairman – the highest and most hard-earned designation for Advisory & Transaction professionals in the company. They are the first professionals in Las Vegas to achieve the title, marking a significant milestone for the office.

Mr. Higgins originally joined CBRE in 1985 and has more than 35 years of experience in commercial real estate. He’s served as both a producer and interim managing director of the Las Vegas office during his time with the company. Mr. Toft joined CBRE in 2015 and has more than 18 years of experience in the industry. As part of the Higgins-Toft-Zaher Advisory & Transaction team, they provide a full range of services to industrial owners, occupiers and investor-developers. Since 2015, the team has closed 667 transactions valued at $4.9 billion in total consideration comprising 43.4 million sq. ft. leased/sold and 2,346 acres in land sales.

“Kevin and Garret have set the bar in Las Vegas’s industrial market by providing world-class outcomes for our clients,” said CBRE’s Cassie Catania-Hsu, Managing Director in Las Vegas. “They continually find ways to provide value to their clients and our office, making them a beacon of success and a team to emulate.”

Mr. Higgins is a past president and board member of the Southern Nevada chapters of NAIOP and SIOR. He earned a bachelor’s in business administration with an emphasis in real estate and finance from the University of Southern California.

Mr. Toft is a member of the Southern Nevada chapters of NAIOP and SIOR and a board member of Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and real estate development from the University of Southern California.

Mr. Higgins, Mr. Toft and their team have been recognized as Broker of the Year and Brokerage Team of the Year by NAIOP Southern Nevada numerous times since 2000 and honored by SIOR Southern Nevada as Top Producers in the industrial specialist category several times since 2017. During their tenure with CBRE, Mr. Higgins and Mr. Toft have consistently ranked as the top industrial producers in Las Vegas and in the top 10 percent of producers in the Americas.

