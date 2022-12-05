Southeastern Freight Lines Recognized as Schneider Logistics 2021 Carrier of the Year Award Winner

LEXINGTON, S.C. (December 5, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has been recognized by Schneider Logistics as a 2021 Carrier of the Year award winner.

Schneider, a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, selected Southeastern for the honor from its network of more than 60,000 carriers. The Carrier of the Year Awards acknowledge companies that exceed service standards and demonstrate superb performance in Schneider Logistics’ key scorecard areas: high load acceptance, exceptional service, clear communication and overall FourKites visibility.

“Southeastern’s strong partnership with Schneider Logistics dates back many years. It’s been a pleasure to work alongside their team to enhance our quality-driven results,” said Algie Grubbs, National Account Manager for Southeastern Freight Lines. “This award is a direct testament to each of our associates’ commitment to providing world-class service and building meaningful client and partner relationships. On behalf of the entire Southeastern team, I’d like to thank Schneider Logistics for this recognition.”

Schneider Logistics hosted an awards ceremony at Lambeau Field, the legendary home stadium to the Green Bay Packers located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on October 6 where Keith Huggins, Vice President of National Sales for Southeastern Freight Lines, accepted the prestigious award on behalf of Southeastern.

