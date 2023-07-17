Southeastern Freight Lines Recognized as C.H. Robinson 2023 Carrier of the Year Award Winner

LEXINGTON, S.C. (July 17, 2023) – Southeastern Freight Lines, a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has been recognized by C.H. Robinson as a winner of its 2023 Carrier of the Year Awards.

C.H. Robinson, one of the world’s largest global logistics companies, selected Southeastern for the honor from its network of more than 96,000 contract carriers. The Carrier of the Year Awards acknowledge companies that have enhanced overall performance and demonstrated exceptional quality and reliability of service through the adoption of new technology and operational excellence.

“We are thrilled to once again receive this award from a respected leader in today’s logistics space,” said Austin Miller, national account manager for Southeastern Freight Lines. “This recognition serves as a testament to the continued commitment of our associates to uphold Southeastern’s values and culture across all operations. We would like to extend our thanks to C.H. Robinson for this honor and look forward to witnessing our partnership evolve in the years to come.”

C.H. Robinson hosted an event at its Eden Prairie headquarters in Minnesota from May 31 – June 2, where Miller, alongside Keith Huggins, vice president of national sales and logistics, and Mike Redden, vice president of national accounts, accepted the prestigious award on behalf of Southeastern. Now in its sixth year, the in-person gathering celebrated the 2023 Carrier of the Year honorees.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

