Southeastern Freight Lines Recognized as 2020 Echo Global Logistics Regional LTL Carrier of the Year

LEXINGTON, S.C. (October 12, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has been recognized as the 2020 Echo Global Logistics Regional LTL Carrier of the Year.

Echo, a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, created the Regional LTL Carrier of the Year award to honor one regional LTL carrier that best meets their quality standards and who Echo’s nationwide personnel most enjoy doing business with and trust with their freight. Southeastern was given this award due to their quality client communication, employee training and development, web capabilities and their consistent, high-level performance.

“Our recognition as Echo’s Regional LTL Carrier of the Year is a direct reflection of our commitment to continuous improvement, adding value and providing quality service through the utilization of collaborative, strong business partnerships,” said Andy Carpenter, national account manager for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We are grateful for this honor, and the entire team is looking forward to continuing to foster our partnership with Echo for years to come.”

“Southeastern has consistently risen to high levels of measure against our quality standards with both our customers and teammates,” said Mark Redini, senior vice president of LTL for Echo Global Logistics. “Southeastern has regularly met these standards over the better part of a decade by virtue of being a three-time Carrier of the Year Award winner and a six-time Platinum Award winning carrier, which is given to carriers that provide clear communication and excellent service.”

Carpenter, alongside Southeastern Freight Lines’ Keith Huggins, vice president of national accounts, and Mike Redden, director of national accounts, accepted this award at the Echo headquarters in Chicago late August.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECHO) is a leading Fortune 1000 provider of technology-enables transportation and supply chain management services. Headquartered in Chicago with more than 30 offices around the country, Echo offers freight brokerage and Managed Transportation solutions for all major modes, including truckload, partial truckload, LTL, intermodal, and expedited. Echo maintains a proprietary, web-based technology platform that compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 50,000 transportation providers to serve 35,000 clients across a wide range of industries and simplify the critical tasks involved in transportation management. For more information on Echo Global Logistics, visit: www.echo.com.

###

Media Contacts:

Katie Davis

Largemouth Communications (on behalf of Southeastern Freight Lines)

katie@largemouthpr.com

(919) 459-6562

Echo Global Logistics

Investor Relations:

Zach Jecklin

SVP of Strategy

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2046



Media Relations:

Christopher Clemmensen

SVP of Marketing

Echo Global Logistics

312-784-2132