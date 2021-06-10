Southeastern Freight Lines Recognized as Transplace 2020 Carrier of the Year

LEXINGTON, S.C. (June 10, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has been recognized as the Transplace 2020 Regional Carrier of the Year.

Transplace, one of the world’s largest transportation service providers, acknowledges carriers that have gone above and beyond the call of duty by providing the highest levels of service, embracing technology for improved visibility and establishing quality relationships amongst stakeholders. Transplace chose Southeastern based on the company’s overall spend and market share within its territory, automation and touchless execution metrics and operations feedback taken from a survey measuring aspects of carriers’ performance.

"It is an honor to be named the Regional Carrier of the Year by one of the world’s largest transportation service providers," said Austin Miller, national account manager for Southeastern Freight Lines. “This award demonstrates our commitment to customer satisfaction and appreciation for our strong partnerships. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Transplace for this honor and commend our associates for the hard work and dedication to Southeastern’s commitment of Quality without Question service.”

Miller attended the 2021 Transplace Virtual Carrier Symposium, an event providing education, recognition and appreciation for more than 32,000 transportation carriers, and was honored to receive this prestigious award on behalf of Southeastern.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 480 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

