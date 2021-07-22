Southeastern Freight Lines Recognized as 2020 Total Quality Logistics Preferred Carrier of the Year

LEXINGTON, S.C. (July 22, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has been recognized as the 2020 Total Quality Logistics (TQL) Preferred LTL Carrier of the Year for the Southeast region.

TQL, one of the largest freight brokerage firms in North America, created the Preferred LTL Carrier Program to designate the highest-ranked LTL carriers for its customers. Southeastern earned “Preferred” status based on the market share it handles of TQL shipments in its network, on-time percentage, claims percentage and its technology integration capabilities throughout the year.

“Earning ‘Preferred’ status with a company that mirrors our commitment to exceeding customer expectations speaks volumes to the Quality Without Question service our team provides,” said Toby Toburen, national 3PL manager for Southeastern Freight Lines. “This recognition is a result of our growing partnership with TQL, and we look forward to continuing to share our expertise, merge our capabilities and enhance our results. The entire Southeastern team is grateful to be receiving this award.”

Southeastern is recognized as a Preferred LTL Carrier on TQL TRAX and featured on the TQL website. Toburen accepted the plaque from the LTL Carrier department at Total Quality Logistics.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

About Total Quality Logistics

At Total Quality Logistics (TQL), we create greater supply chain efficiencies for our customers by combining industry-leading technology and unmatched customer service. Customers and carriers turn to us daily to solve their transportation needs with competitive pricing, continuous communication, and a commitment to do it right — every time. Annually, we move more than 2+ million loads across the nation through our comprehensive portfolio of logistics services and our network of 90,000+ carriers. In addition, through TQL Cares and the TQL Foundation, our company and employees make the world a better place by donating thousands of volunteer hours and millions of dollars each year. TQL is proud to be the naming rights sponsor of TQL Stadium, the home of Major League Soccer’s FC Cincinnati. Founded in 1997 in Cincinnati, Ohio, TQL is one of the largest freight brokerage firms in the nation, with 5,000+ employees in 56 offices across the U.S. Learn more at TQL.com.

