Southeastern Freight Lines Recognized as Hillman Group LTL Carrier of the Year

LEXINGTON, S.C. (March 12, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has been recognized as the 2019 LTL Carrier of the Year by the Hillman Group, a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions.

The Hillman Group recognizes companies that provide exceptional transportation services to its distribution centers and customers throughout North America. Southeastern was chosen based on its dedication to consistent high performance in on-time service, shipment quality, management support, customer service, invoice accuracy, claims and other critical key performance indicators.

"Recognition from our customers is the ultimate testament to our team’s commitment to consistently providing excellent service and embodying our quality without question culture," said Tommy Keeton, national account manager for Southeastern Freight Lines. “We are honored to be recognized by the Hillman Group as the LTL Carrier of the Year for 2019 and are thankful to the Hillman Group and everyone in the Southeastern family for making this possible.”

Keeton accepted the award at the Hillman Group corporate office in Cincinnati in February. The award was presented by Vic Santiago, director of transportation and logistics, and Greg Blachman, logistics analyst at Hillman Group.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 450 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

