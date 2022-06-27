Southeastern Freight Lines Recognized as C.H. Robinson 2022 Carrier of the Year Award Winner

LEXINGTON, S.C. (June 27, 2022) – Southeastern Freight Lines, a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has been recognized by C.H. Robinson as a winner of its 2022 Carrier of the Year Awards.

C.H. Robinson, one of the world’s largest global logistics companies, selected Southeastern for the honor from its network of more than 85,000 contract carriers. The Carrier of the Year Awards acknowledge companies that have demonstrated exceptional quality of service and operational excellence, including timeliness, reliability and adoption of technology to increase efficiencies for their business and customers.

“It is truly an honor to receive this award from one of the foremost leaders in today’s logistics space,” said Austin Miller, National Account Manager for Southeastern Freight Lines. “This could not have been accomplished without our associates and their unwavering commitment to delivering service that is second to none. We would like to extend our thanks to C.H. Robinson for this recognition and look forward to carrying this momentum forward in our relationship.”

C.H. Robinson hosted an awards ceremony at its Eden Prairie, Minnesota headquarters on May 24 where Miller accepted the prestigious award on behalf of Southeastern. Now in its fifth year, the in-person celebration brought together both 2021 and 2022 Carrier of the Year honorees.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.



###

Media Contact:

Tyler Musialowski

Largemouth Communications (on behalf of Southeastern Freight Lines)

tmusialowski@largemouthpr.com

(704) 773-6076