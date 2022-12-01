Yusen Logistics Receives "Best Business Partner Award" from Procter & Gamble at 2022 Logistics Award

Yusen Logistics, a leading global supply chain logistics company, is proud to announce that Yusen Logistics Brazil was recently recognized and awarded a Best Business Partner Award by Procter & Gamble (P&G) for working together with P&G and, from the customer's point of view, being able to understand the pains and targets.

The award evaluated candidates in the period from July 2021 to June 2022, during which Yusen Logistics even carried out the renewal of the Manaus, Brazil contract for storage and production, as well as obtaining new international road routes in the international trade segment.

"Being chosen among P&G business partners makes us feel extremely proud," said Edson Chiku, President of Yusen Logistics Brazil. The recognition is a testament to the true collaboration and seamless communication between our Yusen Logistics team members and the team at P&G."

Yusen Logistics Brazil began providing logistics services to Procter & Gamble in 2014. Currently, the operation involves 400 employees and operates in the supply operations of 23 production lines, packing and storing finished products in Rio Negro and Solimões from the Manaus factories. Monthly, 18,000 pallets are handled with around 500,000 products. The contract also includes support in the IFF (International Freight Forwarder) segment with road transport from Brazil to Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

About Yusen Logistics

Yusen Logistics is a leading global logistics company providing International Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, and Supply Chain Solutions. The company has strategic operations in Japan, Europe, the Americas, West and South Asia and Oceania, which includes over 631 offices in 47 countries, with 25,000 employees, and a total storage area of 2.63 million square meters. Yusen Logistics is part of the NYK Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics.

In Brazil, Yusen Logistics has been providing international transport services for over 17 years, including air freight, sea freight, road freight, customs clearance, warehousing, and distribution.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Poehailos Tel: +1-551-254-4091 maria.poehailos@us.yusen-logistics.com