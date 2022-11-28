FMC approves plan for East Coast chassis pool

Set for launch in October 2023, public/private partnership offers “a leap forward” in supply chain efficiency for motor carriers, shippers, and ocean carriers, CCM says.

CCM 0776photoshop-trailer-undistorted_newtext_plain-e1662054314995-1200x466.png
November 28, 2022
Ben Ames
No Comments

Federal regulators have approved a plan for East Coast seaports to operate a shared pool of truck chassis in an effort to relieve container port congestion and speed cargo turnover at busy maritime logistics sites.

The decision by the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) means the deal’s five partners are one step closer to launching their proposed South Atlantic Chassis Pool (SACP 3.0) by the target date of October, 2023. The partners include: The Ocean Carrier Equipment Management Association (OCEMA), Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), Jacksonville Port Authority (JaxPort), North Carolina State Ports Authority (NC Ports), and Consolidated Chassis Management LLC (CCM).

The public/private partnership is designed to infuse the pool with new, high-quality chassis by placing the responsibility for procuring assets with a single provider, Rockaway, New Jersey-based CCM. SACP 3.0 will be owned by a subsidiary of OCEMA and managed by CCM, but subject to forward looking operating parameters agreed with the ports, the group said.

“The SACP 3.0 represents the next logical step in the evolution of interoperable pools in the U.S. The new pool represents a leap forward in terms of supply chain efficiency and resilience,” CCM CEO Mike Wilson said in a release.

Once it goes live, the operation will be the largest fully interoperable pool in the U.S., with over 60,000 chassis available to motor carriers, shippers, and ocean carriers at multiple port and inland locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

“SACP 3.0 is designed to quickly respond to changes in dynamic cargo volume growth to meet customer needs with a modern and reliable chassis supply,” Brian Clark, executive director of NC Ports, said in a release.

 

 

Trucking Maritime & Ocean
KEYWORDS Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), LLC
Benames
Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

Recent Articles by Ben Ames

Amazon launches cloud-based software for supply chain visibility

Shippers plead with Congress to keep trains rolling

You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2022. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing