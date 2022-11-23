cellumation’s new universal module: Conveyor technology, modular like Lego bricks

As a universal module, the cv.GO can perform any conveying applications. Individual tasks can be programmed independently by the customer. Also, the cv.GO is the first ever conveyor module to move objects in a 90° curve. Using conventional conveyor systems, an extension of existing conveyor lines with a 30° wedge conveyor and an additional belt section with a 60° curve is needed instead when this requirement comes up. The cv.GO changes all that. For example, if the objects to be conveyed are to be discharged in equal parts in a 90° curve and moved on straight ahead, the user can simply select the "curve" and "straight ahead" motion profiles. The elimination of any additional equipment beyond the normal conveyor line opens up new possibilities for layout design, as well as space savings of up to 75 %.

The cv.GO is based in the celluveyor (short form for cellular conveyor) technology, a unique modular automation system made of robot cells. These robotic cells are, so to speak, the Lego bricks of materials handling technology as they can be combined to various layouts. The advantages are obvious: flexibility, compact size, easy maintenance, increased performance through software updates and high resistance. Thus, cellumation ensures process reliability through 6-fold redundancy. The conveyor systems of the Bremen-based company are designed for durability, low maintenance and fast repair.

The celluveyor is capable of performing all the tasks of classic conveyor technology: With the right programming, the robots sort, orient, palletize, depalletize or separate specific objects. This enables individual conveying movements in any horizontal direction and in the smallest of spaces. The hardware of the cell remains the same, while the intelligent software controls and defines the function. Thanks to Plug'n'Play, the system is integrated and ready for use within a few days. If a cell is defective, then a cell replacement takes less than 5 minutes. You have to loosen 7 screws, move three cables, tighten 7 screws and the cell automatically detects its environment.