Logistics Plus Presented with Outstanding Philanthropic Organization Award

ERIE, PA (November 16, 2022) – Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to have been presented with the Outstanding Philanthropic Organization Award by the Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) as part of National Philanthropy Day. The award was presented at a community event on Tuesday, November 15, at Gannon University’s Yehl Ballroom.

“We are truly grateful and humbled to receive this honor from AFP on this national day of giving,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO of Logistics Plus, upon receipt of the award. “Logistics Plus is fortunate to have great people and a great culture, so giving back to our local and global communities has always been the right thing to do.” Ostapyak added, “I’d also like to extend a special thank you to Laura Schaaf and the Barber National Institute for nominating Logistics Plus for this special award.”

Watch an online video of the award presentation or download a PDF of the nomination submission.

About AFP

The Northwestern Pennsylvania Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) has been serving nonprofit fundraisers in the 13 counties of Northwestern Pennsylvania for more than 25 years. Whether you are new to the fundraising profession or a seasoned veteran, AFP provides individuals with educational and networking opportunities that help you propel your fundraising efforts to a new level. For more information, please contact Dawn Johnson, Chapter Administrator, at 814-734-3039 or by email at admin@afpnwpa.org.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. Jim Berlin founded the company nearly 26 years ago in Erie, PA. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With its trademark Passion For Excellence™, Logistics Plus employees put the 'plus' in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Aurora, CO; Buffalo, NY; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Colton, CA; Dallas, TX; Dayton, NJ; Des Moines, IA; Haslet TX; Honolulu, HI; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Meadville, PA; Miami, FL; New York, NY; Olean, NY; Ontario, CA; Phoenix, AZ; San Francisco, CA; Tulsa, OK; Vancouver, WA; Australia; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Uganda; and Vietnam; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.