GreyOrange Provides e-Commerce Retailer Dafiti with Intelligent Fulfillment Orchestration Platform

GreyOrange, a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, today announced an agreement with Dafiti, the leading fashion e-commerce platform in Latin America, to enhance warehouse productivity for Dafiti’s operations in Chile through the GreyOrange intelligent fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatterTM, in partnership with Sistemo.

In the first deployment with Dafiti, GreyMatterTM enables GreyOrange’s RangerTM MoveSmart (RMS) robots to deliver scalable and agile conveying and sorting systems, resulting in greater fulfillment efficiency and accuracy, which is essential during peak season. GreyOrange partnered with Sistemo, the premier South American consulting and implementation firm for smart fulfillment solutions, to help Dafiti serve customers faster through increased fulfillment throughput using RMS robots.



“We chose GreyOrange to support our fulfillment operations because we want to provide our customers with the best possible shopping experience with reliable, fast delivery times and complete visibility,” said Jose Miguel Cortés, COO for Spanish Speaking Countries of Dafiti Group. “As we plan for future growth, we knew that within the next five years we’d need a solution that could give us increased flexibility and scalability.”



GreyMatterTM orchestrates the operations of RMS robots to replace Dafiti’s traditional processes in its fulfillment center. The RMS system optimizes multiple flows, such as cross-dock orders; items that need to be consolidated and put away; and outbound sorting of packed orders. These flows are all processed in a single field, with more than 100 destinations, greatly reducing footprint, storage costs, handling times, and maximizing efficiency.

“Fast-growing companies like Dafiti require automation solutions that allow them to easily adjust their fulfillment processes as market dynamics change, which we know is inevitable,” said Samay Kohli, CEO and co-founder, GreyOrange. “The power to quickly adapt gives retailers an edge in today’s market. As our partnership grows with Dafiti, GreyMatter's ability to integrate additional automation solutions alongside RMS will enable the increased flexibility and scalability Dafiti requires.”