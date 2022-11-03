VirTeca Takes Step Forward In Industry, Announcing Patent-Pending Application On Innovative Controls

PEACHTREE CORNERS, G.A., Oct 25 - VirTeca, an Atlanta-based material handling solutions provider, takes a dramatic step forward in the industry by announcing the patent-pending application of their VirSatile Distributed Controls.



The omnibus patent application covers the software and design of VirTeca’s Distributed Controls - a modular and scalable controls and software solution that makes implementation and expansion as easy as “plug and play.”



Operating as a series of compact, segmented control panels connected to and managing corresponding equipment, VirSatile Distributed Controls architecture and software make integrating cohesive systems simple and fast. This is because they’re designed and configured to know their individual jobs and to seamlessly communicate with one another.



“Traditionally, you’d have a centralized controller/computer operating the entire system. Any changes or expansion requires new field wiring, modifications in the panel, and then software changes and testing. The change is measured in material expense, resources invested, project risk, and lost production time,” said VirTeca President, Gene Sanders. “With our solution, you can have as many or as few controlled elements in a system as you’d like, simple configuration, and the ability to easily make changes in the future. This flexibility applies not only to the primary controls functionality but also to the safety circuit. The system becomes truly scalable and modular.”



While the VirSatile Distributed Controls are applicable on their own in a wide range of applications, systems, and industries, their tremendous value rises even more substantially when combined with VirTeca’s products, which are all designed to be equally as scalable.



To learn more about VirTeca, visit https://www.virteca.com/



About VirTeca

VirTeca is committed to delivering the next generation of material handling solutions through the creative application of technology and product development. Whether it’s designing custom solutions to fit specific needs or engineering systems that redefine an industry, it is a passion for innovation and for delighting clients that are the driving forces behind VirTeca.