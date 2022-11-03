Jim Berlin Named to Smart Business Pittsburgh “Smart 50” List a Second Time

ERIE, PA (November 3, 2022) – Logistics Plus, Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that its founder and CEO, Jim Berlin, has been selected by the judging panel of Smart Business Pittsburgh to be a 2020 Smart 50 Award honoree. Jim was previously recognized with a 2017 Smart 50 Award.

The Smart 50 Awards recognize the top executives of the 50 smartest companies in the region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations. All 50 winners were honored at a special celebration on November 1st at Duquesne Club in Pittsburgh and will be featured in a special editorial report in the November edition of Smart Business Pittsburgh magazine.

As part of the honors, Smart Business noted the following on its website: “With a background as a truck driver and political activist, Logistics Plus Inc. Founder and CEO Jim Berlin took a gamble 26 years ago with one customer, a one-year purchase order and three employees to create a highly successful global logistics enterprise. The company continues to grow and expand under Berlin’s unique and passionate leadership. His philosophy of saying yes to virtually any challenge has led to a company that provides almost any solution needed across a supply chain. In 2003, he bought the dilapidated Union Station building in downtown Erie for his global headquarters. Investments in charities, the commissioning of murals to combat blight and the ongoing training of hundreds of interns have created an organization that is as committed to the community as it is to its success.”

About Smart Business

For more than 30 years, Smart Business Magazines, Events and Books has produced the highest-quality content, events and marketing materials for our diverse audience of entrepreneurs and senior executives. In addition to the articles you’ll find in its award-winning Smart Business Magazine, they offer numerous networking, awards and educational business events, as well as a full-service books division that brings the stories of CEOs to life in a whole new way. Visit them online at http://www.sbnonline.com.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. Jim Berlin founded the company nearly 26 years ago in Erie, PA. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With its trademark Passion For Excellence™, Logistics Plus employees put the 'plus' in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Aurora, CO; Buffalo, NY; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Colton, CA; Dallas, TX; Dayton, NJ; Des Moines, IA; Haslet TX; Honolulu, HI; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Meadville, PA; Miami, FL; New York, NY; Olean, NY; Ontario, CA; Phoenix, AZ; San Francisco, CA; Tulsa, OK; Vancouver, WA; Australia; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Uganda; and Vietnam; with additional agents around the world. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.