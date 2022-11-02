Signode relocates APT division to Roselle, Ill.

Industrial automation company Signode has relocated its Automation and Packaging Technologies (APT) division from Glenview to Roselle, Ill., the company said today.

The 360,000 square-foot facility will feature a state-of-the-art customer experience center, training facility, and expanded equipment manufacturing capabilities for a broad portfolio of products, the company said. It will house the APT division leadership, sales, customer support, marketing, product management, innovation, research and development, application engineering, operations, and reliability services teams.

The new facility allows Signode, which specializes in transit packaging, to provide more innovative automation and optimized packaging solutions for customers, according to Group President Eric Christensen. The facility’s 100,000 square-foot customer experience center will include meeting space, a showroom for product demonstrations, a certified test laboratory to optimize packaging designs, and a training space for Signode’s field service technicians as well as customer partners and other employees.

“We aspire to optimize every customer’s packaging investment, and this new experience center will aid us in delivering on that standard,” Mike Stein, Signode’s vice president, sales, marketing and product management, said in a statement announcing the opening of the facility Wednesday.