Fortna and MHS Global rebrand under Fortna name

The material handling automation and systems integration provider MHS Global and the warehouse distribution software and solutions provider Fortna have rebranded under the Fortna name, just seven months after merging as sibling companies in the investment portfolio of private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners L.P. (THL).

Atlanta-based Fortna will continue to define itself as a provider of omnichannel and parcel distribution solutions, saying it offers customers a versatile, end-to-end path forward to optimize operations in the face of continual upheaval.

“At the end of the day, our customers need to know they are ready for anything,” Fortna CEO Rob McKeel said in a release. “That means operations that run at the speed of change – and the intelligence to anticipate what is next. We are thrilled to be able to provide the ability for our customers to create scalable, cost-efficient operations through automation.”

The two companies had originally combined in April in a move they said would form a multi-billion-dollar, multinational company providing parcel, warehouse and distribution, and lifecycle services for logistics operations. Boston-based THL had acquired Fortna itself in 2019 and MHS in 2017.



