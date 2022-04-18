MHS, Fortna combine to form multinational e-commerce and logistics automation company

Material handling solutions provider MHS Global and supply chain systems design and integration firm Fortna will combine to form a multi-billion-dollar, multinational company providing parcel, warehouse and distribution, and lifecycle services for logistics operations, the companies said today. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

MHS and Fortna are part of the investment portfolio of private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (THL), which will remain the majority owner of the combined company; a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will acquire “a significant minority stake to support the combination,” the companies said.

The merger combines MHS’s automation technologies and Fortna’s operational optimization software, in addition to each company’s deep industry partnerships, to deliver end-to-end logistics solutions, the companies said. Customers will benefit from the breadth and depth of both companies’ offerings, which include “industry-leading capabilities in parcel, cross-docking, conveyance, and sortation solutions combined with industry-leading orchestration and optimization software and unique operational designs leveraging advanced automation to drive greater efficiencies and cost savings for customers,” the companies said in a press release Monday.

Fortna CEO Rob McKeel will serve as CEO of the combined organization and MHS CEO Scott McReynolds will serve as president; THL’s Jim Carlisle will serve as chairman of the board, according to the press release.

The companies have not yet rebranded and will operate as two separate companies until the deal receives regulatory approvals, according to a company spokesperson.

THL is a private equity firm that invests in middle-market growth companies in three sectors: Healthcare, Financial Technology & Services, and Technology & Business Solutions. ADIA is a global organization that invests funds on behalf of the Government of Abu Dhabi.



