Circle Logistics Recognized as a Top 3PL

Circle Logistics, one of the fastest-growing, privately held logistics providers, today announced the company is No. 42 on Armstrong & Associates’ Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL list, a prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private third-party logistics (3PLs) companies in the U.S.

“Being recognized with this award is a testament to our daily commitment to both groups of our customers - shippers and carriers,” said Andrew Smith, vice president of sales and operations, Circle Logistics. “Our ability to put customers first everyday, including offering great technology and personable service are the reasons we’re able to generate year-over-year revenue growth.”

Circle provides convenient, easy-to-use technology to supplement its first-rate customer experiences. One way Circle is gaining new customers is by live-tracking more than 90% of its loads, compared with competitors’ 40-60% - with very few competitors tracking 80% of loads. Enhanced visibility tracking is a key competitive advantage, especially during this season of heightened consumer demand. The ability to know where a load is on its journey provides vital insights for all stakeholders.

“As we provide top-notch service to our customers, our goal is to provide the tools for everyone to be successful so we can all grow together,” said Derek Holst, vice president of sales and operations, Circle Logistics. “Being recognized for our year-over-year growth is a nod to our well-established, yet agile growth strategy, innovation efforts and commitment to nurture relationships with our shippers and carriers.”

Circle's tech and customer service go hand-in-hand. Because the team has developed trust with their customers, the Circle network is being auto-booked without any human interaction using digital freight matching, a capability the company has diligently used for a competitive advantage within the last year.

“A lot of hard work and dedication goes into building a leading Domestic Transportation Manager/Freight Broker,” said Amy St. Peter, market research manager, A&A. “As recognition, Armstrong and Associates would like to congratulate Circle Logistics on joining a select group of Top 100 Domestic Transportation Managers.”