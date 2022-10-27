A shipper's guide to navigating post-pandemic holiday freight

Flock Freight: A shipper's guide to navigating post-pandemic holiday freight
October 27, 2022
Peak season is here, and with it, a truckload of challenges. Manufacturers are still scrambling to reduce excess capacity from pandemic demands as consumer shopping habits continue to shift. Shippers and carriers are also encountering diesel price spikes, higher GRI costs, and inflation—not to mention increased damage rates from excessive handling.

To overcome these challenges, it's crucial to have an efficient and dynamic shipping operation. Flock Freight built a 2022 Peak Season Shipping Guide to help you optimize your supply chain and ensure a successful shipping season.

Download the guide to discover:

  • A breakdown of market projections
  • Insight into consumer behavior
  • 5 tips to ensure your supply chain won't fall behind
  • How shipping shared truckload (STL) can save you money on loads that aren't full

Start optimizing your supply chain today and stay on top of the peak season challenges.

Download the guide.

Transportation Trucking Truckload Less-than-Truckload
