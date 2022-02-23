The enterprise shipper's guide to building a smarter truckload RFP

Every year, North American shippers spend billions of dollars on truckload freight that ships with empty space. Is your business one of them?
If your organization uses traditional TL RFPs, it might be.
Because the standard TL RFP process bases freight rates on a fixed-cost model (rather than load size), shippers pay for more space than their freight needs and trucks move half-empty. This makes no sense, especially when there's another option.
Flock Freight's alternative to TL RFPs is Instant Prebate.
Flock Freight's Instant Prebate program accounts for load size and gives you a discount on your TL rate every time your freight doesn't fill a trailer all the way. By moving TL shipments with shared truckload service, Flock Freight prevents shippers from paying to ship air and keeps trucks full.
Download this white paper to see why Instant Prebate is a more efficient, affordable, and sustainable choice than the common TL RFP process.
